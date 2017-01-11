Will weed out terrorism with greater determination: Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said the war against terror will be taken to its logical conclusion with greater determination.



The Prime Minister was speaking at a high-level meeting here, held for reviewing law and order situation in the country after a suicide blast in Lahore claimed 16 lives, including senior police officials.



Among others, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif attended the meeting.



The Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies have made exemplary sacrifices in the war on terror, he said, adding that such terror activities cannot shake their determination.



Befitting response will be given to the terrorists, the PM said, adding, "it is our national duty to weed out terrorism".



On Monday, at least 16 people, including senior police officers, were killed and 73 other injured in a strong explosion near the Punjab Assembly building in Lahore.



The bomb blast occurred at Chairing Cross, Mall Road, Lahore, killing Deputy Inspector General Traffic Capt (retd) Ahmad Mobin, Senior Superintendent of Police Mahmood Gondal and Deputy Superintendent of Police Pervez Butt.



The incident occurred as hundreds of chemists were protesting nearby against a new regulatory law, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said.