Will garner consensus on constitution amendment: Nepal govt

Nepal government on Tuesday assured diplomatic community based in the country that it will garner consensus on constitution amendment keeping in view the concerns of "dissenting" groups and head towards its implementation.



"We assured the diplomatic community that we will garner consensus on constitution amendment and head towards its implementation," Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat told reporters during a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



"The constitution will be amended keeping in view the concerns of dissenting groups," he said.



Ambassadors and acting chiefs from two dozen diplomatic missions based in Kathmandu, including from China, India, the US, UK, were present during the briefing.



Nepal-based UN commission, representatives from EU and SAARC Secretariat were also present on the occasion.



The Foreign Minister said that government was gearing up to announce the elections dates.



The Foreign Minister had informed the diplomats that government is preparing to undertake the challenge of conducting elections within one year.



Mahat also briefed the diplomats about post reconstruction activities in the country.



The Kathmandu-based diplomats had raised queries mainly on government's plan on conducting elections, reconstruction activities, human rights issues and transitional justice mechanism.