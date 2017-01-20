Why didn't these people vote: Trump on protesters

US President Donald Trump on Sunday took a swipe at the millions of protesters who demonstrated across the country against his alleged divisive and anti-women policies, saying "why didn't these people vote", even as he asserted that he recognises people's right to express views.



"Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognise the rights of people to express their views," Trump said in a tweet.



His tweet came a day after several million people in cities and towns across the country came out on streets against his alleged divisive and anti-women policies.



In another tweet, Trump said he watched these protests.



"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly," he said.



In a series of tweets, Trump also mentioned his visit to the CIA headquarters on Saturday.



"Had a great meeting at CIA Headquarters yesterday, packed house, paid great respect to Wall, long standing ovations, amazing people. WIN!," said the US President.



Trump asserted that his inauguration was the most watched swearing in ceremony, this challenging the contrary claims being made by some major American media outlets.



"Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!" Trump said in another tweet.



More than 21 million people follow him on twitter.



All these tweets made on Sunday were from his personal twitter handle.



His presidential twitter handle has made just seven tweets and has 14.2 million followers.



Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer denied reports that the White House has issued any statement on the women's march.



"The White House has not issued a statement," Spicer said in a tweet with a link to the alleged White House statement on Women's March that has bene doing the rounds on the social media.