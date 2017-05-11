White House movie theatre to open for public

The White House will be opening its East Wing movie theatre to the public for the first time in history, the media reported.

"The White House belongs to the people of this country," First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement on Friday.

"I believe everyone who takes the time to visit the White House should have as much access to its rich history and wonderful traditions as possible," The Hill magazine quoted Trump as saying

"It is my hope that our visitors truly enjoy the newest piece of the tour."

The theatre was built in 1942 under former President Franklin Roosevelt, and was renovated between 1982 and 1983.

It was revamped once again during former President George W. Bush's administration.

The space is sometimes used by the President to rehearse major speeches, like the State of the Union address, but is more frequently used as a functioning theatre for the first family.