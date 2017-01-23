White House misspells May's name thrice in memo

US President Donald Trump's press office sent out a memo highlighting his scheduled Oval Office meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May later on Friday in which her name was misspelt as "h" was dropped in all three mentions of her full name, the media reported.



"In the afternoon, the President will partake in a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Teresa May. A joint press conference between the two parties follows," the first misspelling in the initial email read, the Telegraph reported on Friday.



The next two errors were in portions of the daily guidance involving a meeting with May shortly after noon and a "working luncheon" with the Prime Minister shortly before 2 p.m. An updated guidance with the correct spelling was sent out about half an hour later.



The message didn't reach the office of US Vice-President Mike Pence, which released its own memo on the visit that misspelled May's name once. That was also corrected about 20 minutes later, said the report.



May is scheduled to become the first foreign leader to meet Trump since he became President last week. Post-Brexit trade opportunities, security and intelligence co-operation and the future of NATO are likely to feature prominently in May's talks with Trump.