White House lit blue to honour slain police officers

US President Donald Trump lit the White House with blue lights honouring slain police officers, the media reported.



The lighting of blue lights on Monday night is part of a celebration of Peace Officers Memorial Day, a 55-year-old tradition started by former President John F. Kennedy, the Daily Mail reported.



This comes after he gave a full-throated support to the men and women in blue earlier on Monday at 36th annual National Peace Officers's Memorial Service where he defended police officers from "unfair defamation and vilification".



"You are the thin blue line between civilisation and chaos," he told law enforcement officers gathered outside the US Capitol for the memorial service.



Thanking them, Trump, who noted in his remarks that he was in New York when the September 11, 2001, attacks took place, said: "I will make it the personal priority of my administration to ensure that our police are finally treated fairly, with honour and the respect that they deserve."



"Every drop of blood spilled by our heroes in blue is a wound inflicted upon the whole country. And every hear ache known by your families in law enforcement is a sorrow shared by the entire family of the American nation," the Daily Mail quoted the President as saying.



"Please know that you do not grieve alone," he told the families of the fallen officers.



"Now, as President, my highest duty is to keep America safe...We will keep America safe," he promised.



Trump asked Americans around the country to tell a police officer "thank you" next time they come across one and promised to declare his support proudly for law enforcement throughout his administration.



He tossed a '45' hat midway through his remarks to a young boy he identified as Micah, whose father had died in the line of duty.



Trump directed the Department of Justice earlier this this year to develop a strategy to better prevent violence against law enforcement officers.