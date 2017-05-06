White House fires first female usher

The White House has fired chief usher Angella Reid, the first woman and second African-American to hold the position, the media reported.



When the White House residence staff arrived at work on Friday morning, they were told that Reid, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2011, was no longer employed, The Washington Post quoted an official with knowledge of the dismissal as saying.



A White House official confirmed Reid's dismissal but declined to provide any specifics for the reasons behind her departure.



Reid declined to comment, saying only: "I think it's best if the White House explains."



During Friday's daily briefing with reporters, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the principal deputy White House press secretary, said that the deputy usher will serve as the acting usher.



"She is no longer employed here at the White House," Sanders said when asked about Reid's departure.



"We left on very good terms and wish her the very best and certainly hope for great things for her in the future. However, it's not uncommon you might have a transition of staff when a new administration comes in. It's nothing more than that."



Reid who had previously worked for the Ritz-Carlton hotel, replaced the first African American chief usher, Admiral Stephen W. Rochon, when he left to take a job at the Department of Homeland Security, reports The Washington Post.



The job is one that typically involves a long tenure. There have been just nine since the beginning of the 20th century.



The chief usher oversees all activities in the White House residence and works as general manager of the building, handling everything from the large staff of butlers, maids, chefs, florists and electricians to fiscal, administrative and personal duties.



It also works closely with the first family, including providing guidance on the furnishings, art and decor.