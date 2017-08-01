White House Communications Director Scaramucci resigns

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci resigned, less than two weeks after he was appointed to the top position by President Donald Trump and just hours after new Chief of Staff John Kelly was sworn into office.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," the White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, said in a brief statement.

"Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best, Sanders said.

Scaramucci, 53, put in his papers just hours after Gen (rtd) Kelly was sworn by Trump as the new White House Chief of Staff.

According to The New York Times, the decision to remove Scaramucci, "who had boasted about reporting directly to the president, not the chief of staff, John Kelly,” came at Kelly s request.

Kelly, who was sworn in on Monday, made clear to members of the White House staff at a meeting today that he is in charge, the daily said, quoting sources.

For the past few days, Scaramucci has been in news for use of unparliamentary language against his own colleagues and going public to threaten to fire anyone from the White House who leaked information about the Trump administration.

It is not clear if Scaramucci would continue to be inside the White House in some other capacity.