We won't be cowed by terrorists: British PM

UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday issued a defiant anti-terrorism message ahead of Christmas, asking Britons to go to shops and entertainment events planned for the festive season and not be deterred by the Berlin attack that killed 12 people.



"Of course our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the terrible attack that took place in Berlin but Londoners should go about their business as usual. They should enjoy this Christmas period," she told 'Evening Standard' newspaper.



"It is important, I think, that we send a very clear message that we will not be cowed by the terrorists that we will carry on with our lives as usual," she said, urging people to not be deterred from flocking to shops during the festive period by the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.



Huge crowds are already packing London's stores, restaurants and theatres, while 1,07,000 tickets have been sold out for the annual fireworks show hosted by the Mayor of London.



In Trafalgar Square alone, throngs of 80,000 revellers have been recorded in past years.



"The security services and the police are working day in and day out to keep us safe... They are often unsung heroes but they are actually doing a very good job.



"However, they have to be vigilant all the time and we should be very grateful for the work they do," May said.



Meanwhile, police in Germany have installed concrete barriers to prevent a repeat attack on Christmas markets across the country.



The hunt for a Tunisian terror suspect Anis Amri continues as a Europe-wide arrest warrant was issued against him.



His ID and fingerprints have been found in the lorry, officials say.