Venezuelan Ambassador rubbishes US claims of turmoil

Venezuelan Ambassador Augusto Montiel has accused the United States of interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs and false portrayal of the country as being in a state of turmoil.

The claim was supported at a press meet here by Cuban envoy Abelardo Rafael Cueto Sosa, Ecuadorian Ambassador Méntor Villagómez, El Salvador Ambassador Guillermo Rubio Funes and the Chargé d'Affaires of Bolivia Juan José Cortez Rojas.

All envoys stated that they reaffirm their support to CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), a regional bloc of Latin American and Caribbean states.

The statement comes in the backdrop of recent anti-government protests in the country and an International Monetary Fund report that says, "Venezuela remains mired in a deep economic crisis" with unemployment on the rise and the country in recession for the past three years. Majority of mighty western nations have called for President Nicolas Maduro's ouster while regional allies like Cuba and Bolivia continue to support the President.

Montiel showed the media photographs and videos as documented evidence of the rich domestic support Venezuelan President Maduro enjoys. He expressed surprise and anger over the blind eye turned by the global media to the support for the government.

Without mincing words, he alleged that the US was supporting the opposition parties financially and encouraging them to cause violence and turmoil. He cited the US attack on Iraq in 2003 on the suspicion of the Saddam Hussain-ruled state carrying Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) which later turned out to be false. It is relevant here that oil accounts for about 95 per cent of Venezuela's export revenues and there is a major debate on how it should be used.

Ambassador of Ecuador Villagomez extended full support to Venezuela, confirming that they stand with the Venezuelan people and government. He said Ecuador supports democracy and is against any other country to interfere and destabilise the Latin American political scenario.

Cuban Ambassador Rafael Sosa saluted the Bolivian revolution and pitched for greater cooperation amongst CELAC nations. He alleged that the US was pushing propaganda through the media and the real Venezuela was not being portrayed. He stated that the US was trying to topple the revolutionary government of Venezuela by using pressure tactics and trying to put an economic blockade.

Bolivian Chargé d'Affaires Juan Cortez reaffirmed Bolivian President Evo Morales' recent statement in support of Venezuela and said that 'lies' are being spread by the West on the Latin American state. "Bolivia endorses, supports and stand with the government of Venezuela in this time of crisis," he said.

Montiel pointed at some UN reports which portray the nation's success stories in healthcare, poverty reduction, literacy rates, fulfilling millennium development goals and freedom of press. In light of these facts, the envoy wondered how a development-oriented government can be portrayed as tyrannical and anarchic.