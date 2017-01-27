US will show its strength at UN: Haley

In a strong message, the new US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, on Friday said her country under the Trump administration will show its "strength" at the world body and asserted that America will act accordingly against those nations who do not support it.



"Our goal with the administration is to show value at the UN and the way we show our value is to show our strength, show our voice," Indian-American Haley, South Carolina's former Governor, told reporters here as she arrived to present her credentials to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.



In a strong message to Trump administration's opponents, Haley said Washington will stand by its allies but it will act accordingly against those nations who do not support it.



"We have the backs of our allies and make sure that our allies have our back as well. For those who do not have our back, we're taking names, we will make points to respond to that accordingly," she said in her brief remarks to a sea of reporters at the UN Secretariat's lobby.



She said "we have hit the ground running" and there is a "new US UN".



"You are going to see a change in the way we do business.



It's no longer about working harder, it's about working smarter," she said, adding that the Trump administration will do away with anything that is "obsolete" and unnecessary.



"This is time of strength, this is the time of action, this is the time of getting things done. This administration is prepared and ready to have me go in. Everything that is working, we are going to make it better, everything that's not working, we will try and fix and anything that's seems to be obsolete and not necessary, we are going to do away with it.



This is time of fresh eyes, new strength and new vision," she said.



Haley then presented her credentials to Guterres on the first day she took charge as Washington's envoy to the UN.



The daughter of Indian immigrants from Punjab, Haley was this week overwhelmingly approved by the Senate as America's next Ambassador to the UN, scripting history by becoming the first Indian-American to serve on a Cabinet rank position in any US presidential administration.



After Bobby Jindal of Louisiana, she is only the second ever Indian-American to be elected as the governor of a state.