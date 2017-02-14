US will deal with North Korea 'very strongly', says Trump

President Donald Trump is vowing to deal with North Korea "very strongly" after the country's latest missile test.



The weekend test has been seen as an implicit challenge to Trump, who has vowed to take a tough line on North Korea.



Trump says at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that, "North Korea is a big, big problem and we will deal with that very strongly."



Trump has yet to release a strategy for dealing with North Korea's nuclear ambitions. He delivered a brief statement Saturday night saying the US will stand by Japan "100 per cent."