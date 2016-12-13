US urges amicable solution of Indus Waters Treaty dispute

US Secretary of State John Kerry telephoned Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and told him that US was aware of Islamabads complaint against New Delhi's alleged violation of Indus Waters Treaty and wanted to see an amicable solution, said an official statement on Friday.



"US would like to see an amicable solution to this issue," Kerry was quoted as saying by the federal government.



Dar told Kerry that Indus Waters Treaty was an international commitment and it is the responsibility of the World Bank to make sure that India honours this treaty and the water rights of hundreds of millions of people of Pakistan are protected.



Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said India's violation of the treaty would set a dangerous precedent for other countries to behave similarly, but remained hopeful that India would refrain from such actions.



According to the statement, Dar also shared the latest developments in the economy and the Pakistan Stock Exchange and said that all economic indicators had improved over the last three years.



"The (Pakistan) government after having achieved macro-economic stability is now focused on achieving higher sustainable and inclusive economic growth," the statement quoted him as saying, adding that Kerry congratulated Dar on the economic recovery brought about by the Nawaz Sharif government.



Dar also congratulated Kerry on his statement this week on the Middle East peace process and Palestinian rights.