US transgender bathroom rules: Trump's reversal move draws flak

US President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind protections for transgender students under which they were allowed to use bathrooms suitable to the gender they identify with has met with criticism from the activists and civil rights groups.

Obama administration’s guidelines were aimed to explain that transgender students have got specific protections under Title IX, a federal law that bars gender discrimination in American schools. This particular interpretation of the law asked schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

The American Federation of Teachers and other bigger organisations such as Apple and Microsoft have opposed the taking back of the protections for the students.

The Trump administration reportedly said that the earlier guidelines did not provide "extensive legal analysis" of how its position was consistent with Title IX. According to the agency reports, US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos defended Trump's reversal of bathroom regulations, saying the issue is "best solved at the state and local level".

US officials have said that the Obama administration’s interpretation of prohibiting transgender students from using facilities that align with their gender identity violates federal anti-discrimination laws.

