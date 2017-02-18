US, Singapore discuss ways to resolve SCS dispute

The US and Singapore on Thursday discussed various issues, including ways to resolve the South China Sea dispute as per the international law during a meeting between the defence ministers of two countries.



During a meeting between US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Singapore Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen, on the margins of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, the two leaders also discussed the challenges posed by terror group ISIS.



They discussed shared interest in regional stability, the rule of law and the importance of regional architecture and the US-ASEAN relationship, said Secretary of Defence Spokesperson Commander Sarah Higgins.



"With regard to the South China Sea, the two reaffirmed the importance of the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law," Higgins said.



They discussed a range of mutual security interests, including cooperation on maritime security and countering violent extremism from terrorist organisations such as ISIS.



"The secretary expressed appreciation for Singapore hosting US forces and emphasized the importance of its contributions to the counter-ISIS coalition," Higgins said.



Mattis also met Kurdistan Regional Government President Masoud Barzani, during which they discussed the latest developments in the Mosul operation and the key role Peshmerga forces have played in the counter-ISIS fight.