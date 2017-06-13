US Senate approves sanctions on Russia, Iran, North Korea

The US Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that will slap tougher sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, two days after the bill was approved by the US House of Representatives.

The bill, approved by a vote of 98 to 2, will also grant the US Congress the power to block US President Donald Trump from unilaterally lifting sanctions on Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bill will now be sent to the White House for Trump to sign into law or veto.

This bill came despite that Trump administration officials had called on lawmakers to grant "flexibility" to the White House in dealing with Russia.

So far, it remained unclear whether Trump will veto or sign the bill into law.

Speaking on Thursday before the vote in Senate, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said while the Trump administration "supports sanctions" against Russia, Iran and North Korea, the White House would make a decision after seeing the contents of the final bill.