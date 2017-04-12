US man sentenced to 100 years for assaulting elderly woman

A young man from the US state of Illinois was sentenced to 100 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting and robbing an 85-year-old woman, officials said.

Another hearing is scheduled for May 4 for any additional motions from defence attorneys of Tevin Rainey, the 23-year-old criminal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rainey was found guilty of breaking into the old woman's apartment on New Year's Day in 2015 in Westmont, some 40 km west of Chicago.

He sexually assaulted her at gunpoint and later forced her to drive to an ATM and withdraw money.

He was sentenced to 60 years for aggravated criminal sexual assault, and then 40 years for armed robbery with a firearm.

