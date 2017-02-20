US lawmakers in India to discuss eco, security issues

Amid indications that the Donald Trump era would see an upswing in Indo-US relations, two delegations of US lawmakers are here in India for what is being billed as a familarisation trip which will offer the two sides an opportunity to exchange views on vital economic and security-related issues.

One group of US Congressmen on Monday met Union Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while another group is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday, a source in the MEA said.

The delegations would also visit Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the source added.

The Narendra Modi administration is keen to enhance ties with the month-old Trump administration. At the same time, it would like the US to keep in mind its sensitivities on issues like the H-1B visas.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on February 15 and both leaders, among other things, resolved to work together "closely to further expand and deepen" the strategic partnership between their countries.

In recent weeks, both India and the US have agreed to intensify cooperation in various sectors, including defence and security, energy and economy.

Both Swaraj and Tillerson had also agreed to follow up on the firm resolve expressed by Modi and Trump to cooperate closely in the global fight against terrorism.