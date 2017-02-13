US Jewish community centres receive bomb threats

Jewish community centres (JCC) in many cities across the US received bomb threats, a media report said.



The JCC Association of North America reported that 11 centres received the threats on Monday, The Hill magazine reported.



"Our JCCs are strongly rooted in communities across the country," David Posner, Director of strategic performance at JCC Association of North America, said in a statement.



Posner said the association is in "regular communication with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating these threats."



The White House responded to the latest wave of bomb threats, saying hatred has "no place in the country".



"Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individual freedom," the White House said.



"The President (Donald Trump) has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable."



Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka responded on Twitter by saying, "America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship and religious centres."



She and her husband, senior adviser Jared Kushner, are Jewish, the magazine reported.



The JCC Association of North America reported that since the beginning of the year, there have been 69 incidents at 54 JCCs in 27 states and one Canadian province. However, all threats were determined to be hoaxes.