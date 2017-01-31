US imposes new sanctions on Iran

The Donald Trump administration on Friday imposed new sanctions on 13 Iranian individuals and multiple entities to ratchet up pressure on Tehran over its missile programme, according to a US Treasury Department statement.



The Treasury Department posted a listing, naming the individuals and the companies added to the sanctions list. Eight of the individuals were listed as Iranian citizens, three appear to be Chinese, and two Arab.



Most of the businesses listed in the announcement were based in Iran, though one of the entities is located in the United Arab Emirates, two are in China, and three are in Lebanon.



The Treasury Department announcement came a day after President Donald Trump said "nothing is off the table" in terms of a response to Iran's latest ballistic missile test.



Trump also said on Thursday that the White House has formally put Tehran on notice over its missile test.



"Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile. Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the US made with them!" Trump tweeted, echoing his national security adviser's comments a day earlier.