US Education Secretary defends reversal of transgender bathroom rules

US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos defended Trump's reversal of bathroom regulations for transgender students saying the issue is "best solved at the state and local level", media reports said.



"This is an issue best solved at the state and local level. Schools, communities, and families can find - and in many cases have found - solutions that protect all students," The Washington Post cited a statement issued by DeVos.



Administration officials said late on Wednesday that they are ordering the nation's public schools to disregard guidance issued by the Obama administration saying that prohibiting transgender students from using facilities that align with their gender identity violates federal anti-discrimination laws.



Their were reports earlier on Wednesday that DeVos had opposed the move. She was at odds with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was intent on reversing the guidance.



White House press secretary Sean Spicer denied that DeVos and Sessions were at odds over the decision saying DeVos agreed with the decision "100 per cent".