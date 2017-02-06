US committed to strong and active engagement in Asia

The US is committed to its strong and active engagement in Asia, President Donald Trump has said as he telephoned New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English to discuss regional peace and security.

"The two leaders discussed regional issues, including challenges to regional peace and security, and the President affirmed to the Prime Minister the US commitment to strong and active engagement in Asia," the White House said in a readout of the call.

During the call, Trump expressed appreciation for New Zealand's significant contributions to international peace and security concerns, it said.

"The two leaders affirmed the close friendship and bilateral alliance between the US and New Zealand," the White House said.