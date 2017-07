US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley has warned that Venezuela was taking a "step toward dictatorship" in its highly controversial vote championed by beleaguered President Nicolas Maduro to rewrite the nation's constitution.



"Maduro's sham election is another step toward dictatorship. We won't accept an illegit govt. The Venezuelan ppl & democracy will prevail," Haley wrote in a tweet as the voting was marred by an escalation of deadly violence.