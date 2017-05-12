The US has squarely blamed Pakistan for its current state of relations with India and warned that ties between the two South Asian neighbours might worsen if another ‘high-profile’ terror attack orchestrated from across the border took place in India this year.

“Pakistani-based terrorist groups will present a sustained threat to the US interests in the region and continue to plan and conduct attacks in India and Afghanistan,” said US National Intelligence Director Daniel Coats in his testimony before the Senate Select Committee on intelligence.

The stinging remarks against Islamabad by a top US functionary at a time when relations between India and Pakistan have hit the rock bottom is certainly not good news for Pakistan as it is high on the radar of the new Trump administration, which has been considering levying costs on Islamabad for perpetuating terrorism in India and Afghanistan.

lawmakers and officials in the US have in recent months expressed their concern over Pakistan’s continued support to terrorism against its neighbours and opined that the Trump administration must make it more and more costly for Pakistan to employ a strategy of supporting terrorist proxies to achieve regional strategic goals.

Coats noted that strained relations between India and Pakistan were a result of the Pathankot and Uri attacks of 2016, carried out by terrorists crossing into India from Pakistan and terror incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) might further deteriorate relations between the two neighbouring countries. His comments assume significance against the backdrop of frequent violation of the ceasefire along the LoC by Pakistani troops in recent months, resulting in the killings of Indian soldiers and innocent civilians.

“Islamabad's failure to curb support to anti-India militants and New Delhi’s growing intolerance of this policy, coupled with a perceived lack of progress in Pakistan’s investigations into the 2 January 2016 Pathankot cross-border attack, set the stage for the deterioration of bilateral relations... They (India-Pak relations) might deteriorate further in 2017, especially in the event of another high-profile terrorist attack in India,” Coats told US lawmakers.

He was of the view that the reduction in tension between the two countries will largely depend on a sharp and sustained decline in cross-border attacks by terrorist groups based in Pakistan and progress in the investigation in the Pathankot airbase attack.

Coats observed that Pakistan might turn to China due to India’s rising geopolitical status and New Dellhi’s good relations with the US in an attempt to offset its isolation, thus empowering a relationship that would help Beijing to project influence in the Indian Ocean. While Pakistan would be able to manage its internal security, anti-Pak groups would likely focus more on soft targets, he said.

“The groups we judge will pose the greatest threat to Pakistan’s internal security include Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaat ui-Ahrar, Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent, ISIS-K, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi ai-Aiami,” Coats said.