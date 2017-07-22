US airstrike kills 16 Afghan policemen

Sixteen police personnel were killed in a US-led coalition forces airstrike in Helmand province of Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.



According to a statement, the US-led forces accidentally struck "local security personnel aligned with Afghan government forces in Greshk district of the province", Khaama Press reported.



"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate incident," the statement said.



According to the statement, an investigation will be conducted to determine the specific circumstances that led to the incident.