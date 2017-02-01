UNSC to facilitate lasting political settlement in Syria

Syrian refugee children play soccer under the rain at an unofficial refugee camp (Photo: Joseph Eid/AFP)

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has reiterated its support for the UN efforts to facilitate a lasting political settlement of the Syria crisis, according to a statement.

The UNSC members on Tuesday heard a briefing by the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, and pledged to facilitate the lasting political settlement of the crisis through an inclusive and Syrian-led political process, Xinhua news agency cited the statement as saying.

They reaffirmed "strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria", and reiterated the only sustainable solution to the current crisis in Syria was through an inclusive and Syrian-led political process.

The Security Council members welcomed the International Meeting on Syria held in Astana, Kazakhstan, on January 23-24.

They welcomed the talks between the Syrian government and armed opposition groups with de Mistura's involvement, expressed their appreciation to Kazakhstan President for hosting the meeting, and took note of the joint statement by Iran, Russia and Turkey adopted on the outcome of the talks.

The members recognised the International Meeting on Syria in Astana as an important step toward the resumption of intra-Syrian negotiations under the auspices of the UN.