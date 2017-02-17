UN condemns deadly terror attack on Sufi shrine in Pak

The United Nations Friday condemned the terrorist attack inside a crowded Sufi shrine in Pakistan's Sindh province that left over 75 people dead and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justices swiftly.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We call for the perpetrators of this attack to be brought to justices swiftly," said a statement issued by the Office of the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General.

The statement said that the UN supports the government of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism in full respect of international and human rights norms.

At least 76 people were killed and nearly 250 others injured when an Islamic State suicide bomber blew himself up inside the crowded shrine of revered Sufi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan town, some 200 kms northeast of Karachi.

The attack follows a suicide bombing at a rally in Lahore on Monday, and a suicide bombing on a government compound in the Mohmand tribal area and an attack on a government van carrying judges in Peshawar on Wednesday.