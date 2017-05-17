UN chief, Iran condemn Kabul terror attack

Iran's Foreign Ministry and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned a deadly terrorist bomb attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul.



Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi on Monday offered his condolences to the Afghani government, nation and the families of the victims, saying Iran will help them in fighting extremism and violence, Xinhua news agency reported.



For his part, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said: "The secretary-general expresses his deepest sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. He reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Afghanistan."



"The deliberate targeting of civilians constitutes a grave violation of human rights and international humanitarian law and may constitute a war crime," he said.



Condemning the attack, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said: "This morning's Taliban bomb killing Afghan civilians in a crowded Kabul residential area is another in a string of atrocities caused by the insurgent group."



"We offer our most sincere condolences to the families of innocent victims martyred in these cowardly attacks. We hope those wounded quickly recover," the statement reads.



Currently, around 13,000 foreign troops remain in Afghanistan to train and assist local security forces in their fight against the Taliban.



Earlier on Monday, a car bomb struck a minibus carrying government employees in western Kabul, killing 24 civilians and injuring 42 others. Three vehicles and 15 shops were severely damaged in the explosion.



The Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since late April when the militant group launched its annual offensive in different places in Afghanistan.