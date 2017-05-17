UN chief condemns attack on worshippers in Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack on worshippers in a mosque in the Afghan city of Herat.

The UN Secretary-General's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in a statement said the attacks that deliberately target civilians are clear violations of fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law, Xinhua news agency reports.

At least 15 civilians were killed and several others injured in the attack that took place in Herat province on Tuesday, a day after the assault against the Embassy of Iraq in Kabul, where two Afghan civilians lost their lives and one was injured.

Extending his condolences to the families of the victims, the UN Secretary-General wished a speedy recovery to those injured and expressed his solidarity with the people and the government of Afghanistan.