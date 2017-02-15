'UN chief closely watching tensions between India, Pakistan'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is watching the rising tensions between India and Pakistan very closely and reiterates the need for the South Asian neighbours to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue.

Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, responding to a question at the daily press briefing yesterday, asserted that the Secretary General is not reluctant to focus on the issue.

"I don't think it's a matter of reluctance. As I said, he's obviously watching the situation very closely and reiterates his need for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue," Dujarric said.

The Secretary-General, "a student of history", knows what has happened, Dujarric said referring to similar tense and volatile situations in the world.

Dujarric has repeatedly said that Guterres is following the situation in Kashmir amid escalating tensions at the border between India and Pakistan.

The UN Chief has not made any direct intervention to resolve the issue and his spokesperson has repeatedly said the UN Chief reiterates his call for India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

