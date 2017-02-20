UK MPs to debate Trump's visit

British MPs on Monday will debate US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, amid protests against the trip, a media report said.



The debate will take place at Westminster Hall, the BBC reported.



It comes after two petitions -- Prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom (1.85 million signatures) and Donald Trump should make a State Visit to the United Kingdom (311,000) -- received more than it was required for such a debate to be considered in Parliament.



Campaigners from the Stop Trump Coalition will also gather for a rally in Parliament Square on Monday evening.



Similar demonstrations will be held elsewhere around the UK, including in Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff and Newcastle.



Campaigners are also marking "One Day Without Us", celebrating the contribution of migrants to the UK, coinciding with the UN' World Day of Social Justice.



London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that Trump's "cruel and shameful" policies mean he should not be granted a state visit.



Trump was invited to the UK for a state visit after just seven days as President, while it took 758 days for Barack Obama and 978 days for George W. Bush.



The government has said it recognised the "strong views" expressed by the US President but looked forward to welcoming him once details have been arranged.