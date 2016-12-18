UK has stripped 150 jihadis of citizenship: Report

More than 150 jihadis and other criminals have been stripped of their citizenship and banned from returning to the UK, a media report said on Sunday.



The government stepped up the "deprivation orders" amid fears that the collapse of the Islamic State terror group will lead to an influx of militants from Syria, the Guardian quoted the Sunday Times report as saying.



Quoting official figures and security sources, the Sunday Times report said more than 40 suspects have had their right to a passport removed this year, with about 30 targeted since March.



It added those who have had their citizenship removed include gunmen and "jihadi brides" who have travelled to Syria.



They are all dual nationals, including British-born people with parents of different nationalities, as ministers cannot take away citizenship if it would lead a suspect to become stateless, the report said.



A senior security source told the Sunday Times: "There's an awful lot of people we have found who will never be coming home again."



"Our number one preference is to get them on trial. If we don't think that's possible, we use disruption techniques."



Last week the Home Office revealed just six suspects in Britain who cannot be deported or prosecuted are subject to terrorism prevention and investigation measures (TPIMs).