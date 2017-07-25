UAE, US discuss defence, counterterrorism cooperation

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with a visiting US commander ways to boost cooperation in defence and fighting terrorism.

At the meeting between Sheikh Mohammed, also deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces, with commander of the US Central Command Joseph Votel on Monday, the two sides reviewed "joint efforts in combating extremism and terrorism", Xinhua news agency reported.

They agreed on "the importance of enhancing such cooperation to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries and safeguard the security and stability of the region".

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region as well as a number of issues of common concern and discussed the bilateral relations and means of developing them, the report said.

The US supports the UAE and its allies in the military campaign "Restore Hope" in Yemen where a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Shiite rebels of the Houthi tribe since March 2015.