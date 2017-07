Typhoon Nesat, the ninth typhoon of the year, made landfall in southeast China's Fujian Province on Sunday morning.



Nesat, packing maximum winds of up to 33 metres per second at its centre, landed at coastal Fuqing City at around 6 a.m. local time after travelling across Pingtan Island, Xinhua quoted meteorological authorities as saying.



More than 3,100 people were earlier in the day.