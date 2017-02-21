Two security personnel killed in Pakistan suicide attack

Two security personnel were killed and four others injured on Monday in a suicide attack in Pakistan's Peshawar city, police said.

A senior police official said the explosion occurred near the Bagh-e-Naran chowk in Hayatabad, Dawn news reported.

The suicide attacker riding a motorcycle targeted a security convoy when it was going from its camp in Hayatabad to the headquarters in Qila Bala Hisar.

The convoy vehicles were moving when the blast occurred, the official said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.