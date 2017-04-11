Two killed in Germany nightclub shooting

Two persons, including the gunman, were killed during a shootout at a nightclub in the German city of Constance on Sunday, police said.



The gunman, identified as a 34-year-old Iraqi citizen, opened fire at the Grey club on Max-Stromeyer-Strasse road at about 4.30 a.m., killing one person, the BBC quoted the police as saying.



The gunman was then shot by the police and died in a hospital.



Three people, including a police officer, were seriously injured in the attack, according to authorities.



Police and prosecutors said in a statement that special commando forces and a police helicopter was deployed as it was not yet known if the suspect had accomplices. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.