Two killed in Germany nightclub shooting

  PTI

    Berlin

    July 30, 2017 | 03:15 PM
Two persons, including the gunman, were killed during a shootout at a nightclub in the German city of Constance on Sunday, police said.

The gunman, identified as a 34-year-old Iraqi citizen, opened fire at the Grey club on Max-Stromeyer-Strasse road at about 4.30 a.m., killing one person, the BBC quoted the police as saying.

The gunman was then shot by the police and died in a hospital.

Three people, including a police officer, were seriously injured in the attack, according to authorities.

Police and prosecutors said in a statement that special commando forces and a police helicopter was deployed as it was not yet known if the suspect had accomplices. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

