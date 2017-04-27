American President Donald Trump accidentally tweeted “We” following which it quickly turned out into an Internet meme as users added their own ending to the single-word, according to a media report.

The tweet by Trump was quickly deleted on Saturday but Twitter users seized into the mistaken tweet by turning into a full sentence or offering mock interpretations of the word's meaning, the Hill reported.

Some finished the sentence for him with song lyrics.

“Will we will rock you,” tweeted one. “Will never, ever, get back together,” other user added.

Twitter users hailed it as Trump’s best tweet till date.

Adam Parkhomenko, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, also used the tweet to start a #We hashtag, encoring Twitter users to “tell Trump how you really feel,” the report said.

One of the Twitter users wrote “The President's tweet speaks for itself — Sean Spicer, tomorrow.”

Others just posted images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump riding a horse together with “#We Belong Together” written below it.

People began using the #We hashtag to speak about what they want for their country. Most tweets targeted the president for a variety of reasons like missing tax returns, potential ties to Russia, healthcare, but some contained simple requests for the president to take care of and protect the country the best he can.

“#We are uniting our compassionate, progressive ideas in a movement to promote equality in our country & the world,” tweeted one user.

Trump has been on his Twitter account, which boasts an impressive 29.3 million followers since 2009.

Earlier this year, Trump had accidentally tagged Ivanka from Brighton in Twitter blunder instead of Ivanka Trump.