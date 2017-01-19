Turkish President hosts dinner for Sharif

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted a family dinner here in honour of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.



Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan and Begum Kalsoom Nawaz also joined the Wednesday dinner at the residence of the Turkish President, Geo TV reported on Thursday.



Sharif, who arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit, will take part in the fifth meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) on Thursday.



He will co-chair the meeting with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed.



"(Sharif's) visit to Turkey ... would further deepen the time-tested, unparalleled and historic ties between the two brotherly countries and would impart a strong impetus to their flourishing cooperation in diverse fields," the Pakistan Foreign Office said.



Sharif's delegation to Turkey includes Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and Sharif's Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.



Sharif will also hold talks with Erdogan on bilateral, regional and international issues and visit the Turkish Parliament.