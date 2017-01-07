Turkish PM Binali Yildirim visits Baghdad

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrived in Baghdad on Saturday to meet Iraqi officials in an attempt to improve bilateral relations, officials said.



According to sources, Yildirim arrived on an official visit to Iraq, Efe news reported.



The Prime Minister is due to meet his Iraqi counterpart Haider al-Abadi and other officials from the Iraqi government to enhance bilateral relations and discuss several issues.



Relations between Turkey and Iraq are tense due to the existence of a Turkish military base in northern Iraq as well as the presence of anti-Ankara Kurdish guerrillas near the countries' shared border.