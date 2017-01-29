Trump visa policy to affect anti-terrorism unity: Pakistan

Pakistan, whose visa seekers have been put on "extreme vetting" under US President Donald Trump's new administration, on Monday said the new policy will affect international unity against terrorism.

President Trump on Friday put a four-month ban on allowing refugees into the US and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

"The new US visa policy will not affect terrorists, rather it will increase the woes of people affected from terrorism," Pakistan Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said in Islamabad.

"It will harm the international unity and harmony among world fraternity against terrorism."

"There are around 1.5 billion Muslims around the world and all of them cannot be blamed for the misdeeds of a few hundreds," he said, adding that linking terrorism to Islam was tantamount to negating struggle against this menace.