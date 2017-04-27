  1. Home
Trump to speak with Putin on Tuesday

  • IANS

    IANS | Washington

    May 2, 2017 | 09:51 AM
US President Donald Trump, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, White House

(Photo: AFP)

US President Donald Trump will on Tuesday speak over phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a White House official said.

It will be the first call between the two leaders since Russia denounced a US military strike against a Syrian airbase in April and their third phone conversation since Trump took office on January 20, CNN quoted the official as saying.

They last spoke following a terror attack in St. Petersburg in Russia, and also chatted a week after the US President's inauguration.

The call comes after Putin characterised the Syria strike an act of "aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law".

According to the US, the strike was in response to an alleged chemical attack by Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, a Putin ally, on his own people that left more than 80 civilians dead.
 

