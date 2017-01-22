Trump to meet UK, Mexico leaders

US President Donald Trump is slated meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto, his first brush with foreign leaders since he assumed office on Friday, a White House spokesman announced.

The President will meet May on January 27 and Pena Nieto on January 31, spokesman Sean Spicer said on Saturday.

After Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the US, the British Prime Minister expressed statement her wish to maintain close ties between Washington and London, Efe news reported.

"From our conversations to date, I know we are both committed to advancing the special relationship between our two countries and working together for the prosperity and security of people on both sides of the Atlantic," she said on Saturday.

It is expected that the two leaders will discuss plans for a trade deal between the allies after Britain's planned withdrawal from the European Union.

Initial reports earlier this month had said that May was meeting Trump sometime this year in Washington but did not disclose details regarding the date.

According to Spicer, Trump and Pena Nieto will discuss "trade, immigration and security" during their meet.

The Mexican Presidency said in a statement that on Pena Nieto spoke on the phone with Trump on Saturday and expressed a willingness to work for the benefit of both countries "with a focus on respect for the sovereignty of both nations and shared responsibility".

Spicer said that Trump also spoke on the phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with whom he had a "constructive" conversation in which both agreed to schedule a meeting in the coming days.