Trump's Jerusalem embassy remarks 'provocation': France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Sunday called US President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as a "provocation".



When answering a question from a French TV reporter about Trump's relocation pledge and his words about seeing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the minister said: "Of course, it's a provocation. I think he would not be able to do it."



"It would have extremely serious consequences," Ayrault warned on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace Conference held in Paris.



"When you are President of the United States, you cannot take such a clear-cut, unilateral position on this issue. You have to try to create the conditions for peace," he added.



France on Sunday convened an international meeting to seek ways to revive the stranded Middle East peace negotiations and to restate the "two-state solution".



The meeting brought together representatives from about 70 countries, including the UN Security Council permanent members, key European countries and major Arab states.



However, neither Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas nor Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were represented in the meeting.