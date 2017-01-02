US President-elect Donald Trumps Indonesian business partner Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a billionaire developer and media mogul, has announced he might run for President in the 2019 elections.



"If there is no one I can believe who can fix the problems of the country, I may try to run for President," Tanoesoedibjo said in an interview on Monday.



"Not for myself, for the country," he said, adding that the nation of about 260 million people needs "a leader with integrity who can bring a solution for the country".



Known locally as Hary Tanoe, the tycoon is building two Trump developments -- a 100-hectare, six-star luxury resort on the coast of Bali and a resort outside Jakarta with a championship golf course designed by former world No.1 Ernie Els, the Guardian reported.



The resort will have 300 villas and adjoin a theme park.



Both projects are due to be completed while Trump is in office.



Unlike Trump, the 50-year-old has already delved deeply into politics. Tanoe made a failed attempt in 2014 to get the nomination for Vice-President and has since set up his own political party, United Indonesia, using Twitter and appearances on his TV stations as a platform.



His company, Global Mediacom, also known as MNC Group, saw stocks rise significantly when Trump won the election on November 8, 2016, the Guardian noted.



Tanoe said he has "access" to Trump although it was limited and most of his contact regarding the joint developments was with the President-elect's adult children Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka.



"Each of them has different roles. Donald Jr has responsibility for the overall project, Eric the design and golf, and Ivanka more of detail -- the fit-out of the hotel," Tanoe added.