Trump's granddaughter becomes media star in China

US President Donald Trump's granddaughter has become a star on Chinese social media following a Twitter video that shows her singing a New Year song in Mandarin, the media reported on Friday.

In the video, posted by her mother Ivanka Trump and already viewed by millions in China, Arabella sings a song in Mandarin while swinging a small colorful dragon -- a symbol of the ancient Chinese culture -- and wishing viewers a happy New Year, Efe news reported.

"Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration," tweeted Ivanka, who also wrote "Happy New Year" in Chinese characters.

The video was posted after both Ivanka and Arabella made a surprise visit to the Chinese Embassy in Washington D.C., during Lunar New Year celebrations on Wednesday.

