Trump's Deputy Assistant to leave White House: Officials

US President Donald Trump's Deputy Assistant Sebastian Gorka, who joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser, is expected to leave his job at the White House, administration officials told CNN.



One official on Sunday said Gorka, a British aide, is expected to find an opportunity outside the White House soon.



While another said it was possible he would take another job in the administration, but added it was more likely he will leave altogether since Gorka was "simply generating too much controversy for the White House".



Besides the role of the Deputy Assistant, Gorka has been working on the National Security Council and on the Strategic Initiatives Group, which he described as a focal point for task forces collaborating with people outside government, reports CNN.



Gorka has been known to make controversial statements, compared the Islamic State militants to "cockroaches" and continued use of the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism".



Gorka is the latest shake-up for the Trump White House's National Security Council (NSC) following the firing of the first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the removal of Steve Bannon from the NSC's Principals Committee and the expected departure of Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland.



His work for Trump goes back as far as 2015, as Federal Election Commission filings showed Gorka was paid $8,000 that October to be a policy consultant for the Trump campaign.

