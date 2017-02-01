'Trump's decisions pose 'serious risk' to world trade order'

The decisions of US President Donald Trump's administration "pose a serious risk to the world trade order", a French minister has said.

French Minister of Economy and Finance Michel Sapin made the remarks here on Tuesday on the subject of commercial openness, Xinhua news agency reported.

When the future of international trade is increasingly being questioned and trade openness causes dissatisfaction, "we are facing today a new wind of contestation of the benefits of commercial openness", Sapin said.

He said this challenge leads in particular the US "to take unilateral protectionist decisions that could destabilise the global economy as a whole".

"Unexpectedly, it is China who poses as a defender of free trade on the international scene against the American withdrawal," Sapin said.

On the vision of trade openness, Sapin said France remains clear on this subject: "Yes to its pursuit, but under conditions that it guarantees fair distribution and sustainable growth."