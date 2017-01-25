Trump re-decorates Oval Office with new curtains, rug

US President Donald Trump has re-decorated the Oval Office according to his opulent tastes with new gold curtains and a red-and-beige rug with green leaves, the media reported.



A CBS News report on Friday said that these changes came naturally to Trump whose family home is a three-storey penthouse in New York's Trump Tower.



His 'Versailles in the Sky', as it has come to be known, is accented with marble, the family "coat of arms", and paintings of Greek gods along with plenty of golden coloured items around the house.



One of the most notable choices Trump made in the Oval Office in accordance with his love of gilded decor, was replacing the red curtains used during former President Barack Obama's second term with a set of gold ones.



While used briefly by former President George W. Bush, these curtains ironically first hung in the Oval Office during Bill Clinton's presidency. President Bush ultimately swapped them out for a slightly different set of golden drapes, the report said.



The next replacement was the tan-and-navy rug which the Obama administration had laid out in 2010 with inspirational quotes from five American heroes around its outer edge.



But one item that Trump has retained from the previous administration is the Resolute Desk, as it is officially known, the most ornate of the Oval Office desks and also the most popular one, the report said.



Used by Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, and John F. Kennedy, the Resolute Desk has been used by more US Presidents than the Hoover Desk, the Johnson Desk and the Wilson Desk combined.



Opulent and highly ornamented, its wood was salvaged from a British ship called the HMS Resolute, which explored the Arctic in the mid-1800s.