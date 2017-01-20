Trump joined by wife Melania at pre-inauguration dinner

Donald Trump was joined by his wife Melania for the final time as president elect on Thursday night at a black tie dinner where he spoke excitedly about his looming inauguration.

The 70-year-old was introduced to the stage at Union Station in Washington D.C. by Vice

President elect Mike Pence shortly before 9 p.m. after a busy day of events in the capital city, Daily Mail reported.

With Melania on his arm in a glittering, gold gown, Trump was triumphant as he took the microphone for a final speech before he becomes the 45th US President.

Between acknowledgements to his staff and jibes at former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, he spoke of Friday's swearing in ceremony, joking that if it rains as predicted, at least the taunts about his gravity-defying hair might stop.

"It may rain, it may not rain. I don't care. It doesn't matter. If it really pours that's OK because people will realise it's my real hair. It might be a mess but they're gonna see it's my real hair," he said.

He went on to thank donors and members of his family and celebrated himself as a the hardest working candidate to have ever run for office.

In his speech, Trump reserved a special moment of thanks for Kellyanne Conway, his campaign manager and soon-to-be Senior Adviser.

"I see my Kellyanne...She has been so great. There is no den she will not go into."

After kissing the strategist on the hand and cheek, he added: "Thank you baby", before she returned to her seat, Daily Mail reported.

All of Trump's children won a mention. Tiffany, he said, was "incredible", and Ivanka, who is primed for a key role in the recently renamed Office of the First Family, was congratulated for her hard work and choice of husband.

Joking about his close relationship with son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump said of his 35-year-old daughter: "We have in the audience a special person who has worked very hard, who married very well. It's my daughter Ivanka."

"I sort of stole her husband".

Kushner will take an unpaid position as Senior Adviser to the president. Details of what his job may entail have not been disclosed.

The President-elect and future First Lady are expected to spend their last night before taking public office at Blair House, as is tradition, before Trump is sworn in on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Donald Trump and Melania appeared with the rest of the family at a celebration concert at Lincoln Memorial.

Trump thanked the thousands of followers who turned out for the event, praising them as the leaders of a "very special movement".

After music from Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Sam Moore, 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys and military band Pershing's Own, Tom Barrack, chairman of the inaugural committee, introduced Trump with a speech which celebrated the historic significance of the event.

