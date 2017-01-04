Trump does not blame Russia for hacking after intel briefing

President-elect Donald Trump declined to single out Russia over cyber-interference in the US election after a briefing by top intelligence chiefs on Friday, and said he was confident the outcome was not affected by hacking.



Trump made the statement after meeting four top intelligence chiefs who have concluded that senior Russian government officials were behind an unprecedented effort to influence the election by hacking and leaking documents that embarrassed Trump rival Hillary Clinton.



"While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organisations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election," he said in a statement.